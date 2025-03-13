Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Shares Acquired Rep. Tim Moore

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). In a filing disclosed on March 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in Harley-Davidson stock on February 12th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) on 2/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 2/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 2/12/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/6/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 2/6/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/5/2025.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

NYSE:HOG opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $44.16.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 237.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $88,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,487.80. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

