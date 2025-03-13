Hayden Brown Sells 60,000 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CEO Hayden Brown sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,215,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,254,178.60. This represents a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Hayden Brown sold 21,122 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $341,120.30.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Hayden Brown sold 8,997 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $154,028.64.

On Monday, December 16th, Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $336,800.00.

Upwork Stock Performance

Upwork stock opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.13. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.79. Upwork had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 50.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPWK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Upwork from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Upwork from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in Upwork by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Upwork by 42.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading

