HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 5,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IBM opened at $249.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $162.62 and a 1 year high of $266.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.58. The firm has a market cap of $231.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.21%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

