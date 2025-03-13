HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 49,349 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 97.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,349 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average is $26.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

