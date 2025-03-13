HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 709 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,320,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,481,000 after purchasing an additional 583,892 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,251,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,881,000 after purchasing an additional 72,149 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,570,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,067,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,006,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 987,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,653,000 after purchasing an additional 110,325 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IWS stock opened at $123.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $117.00 and a 1-year high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.