Head to Head Analysis: Eshallgo (NASDAQ:EHGO) & Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) and Eshallgo (NASDAQ:EHGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Upbound Group and Eshallgo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upbound Group 0 2 2 1 2.80 Eshallgo 0 0 0 0 0.00

Upbound Group presently has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.78%. Given Upbound Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Upbound Group is more favorable than Eshallgo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

90.3% of Upbound Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Upbound Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Upbound Group and Eshallgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upbound Group 2.86% 35.47% 8.18% Eshallgo N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Upbound Group and Eshallgo”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upbound Group $4.32 billion 0.31 -$5.18 million $2.21 10.68 Eshallgo $16.96 million 1.37 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

Eshallgo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Upbound Group.

Summary

Upbound Group beats Eshallgo on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc. leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels. It offers furniture comprising mattresses, tires, consumer electronics, appliances, tools, handbags, computers, smartphones, and accessories. It also provides merchandise on an installment sales basis; and the lease-to-own transaction to consumers who do not qualify for traditional financing, the lease to-own transaction through staffed or unstaffed kiosks located in third-party retailer's locations, and other virtual options. It operates retail installment sales stores under the Get It Now and Home Choice names; lease-to-own and franchised lease-to-own stores under the Rent-A-Centre, ColorTyme, and RimTyme names; and company-owned stores and e-commerce platform through rentacenter.com. The company was formerly known as Rent-A-Center, Inc. and changed its name to Upbound Group, Inc. in February 2023. Upbound Group, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is based in Plano, Texas.

About Eshallgo

Eshallgo Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the sale and leasing of office equipment and after-sale maintenance and repair services in the People’s Republic of China. The company also sells office furniture, IT products, water dispensers, printing papers, and other products, as well as provides maintenance services with enterprise resource planning systems. It serves private and public sector businesses, as well as large enterprises and institutions. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

