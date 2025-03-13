Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Headlam Group (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (35) (($0.45)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Headlam Group had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 1.98%.

Headlam Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LON HEAD traded down GBX 0.77 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 102.23 ($1.33). The stock had a trading volume of 21,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,832. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 126.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 133.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.29. Headlam Group has a twelve month low of GBX 102.23 ($1.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 188.60 ($2.45). The firm has a market cap of £81.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Headlam Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Headlam Group news, insider Jemima Bird purchased 7,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £11,285.19 ($14,635.18). 4.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Headlam Group Company Profile

Headlam is the UK’s leading floorcovering distributor. Operating for over 30 years, the Company has expanded to a network of c. 2,030 people, 17 distribution branches, and 76 trade counters.

The Company works with suppliers across the globe manufacturing the broadest range of products, and gives them a highly effective route to market, selling their products to the large and diverse trade customer base.

The Company has an extensive customer base spanning independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and house builders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Headlam Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headlam Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.