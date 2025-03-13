Herbert Hotchkiss Acquires 84 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Stock

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) VP Herbert Hotchkiss acquired 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.87 per share, for a total transaction of $11,917.08. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,993.52. This trade represents a 39.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chart Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $145.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.60 and a 1 year high of $220.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.54). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Chart Industries from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.08.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

