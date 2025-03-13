HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 986,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,260 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.03% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $70,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3,430.3% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VPL opened at $73.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.45. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $79.75.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

