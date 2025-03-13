Hollencrest Capital Management Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 205.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,481 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.80. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $45.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

