Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New Investment in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,005 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1,776.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 104,333 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 98,772 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,115,827.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,651.42. This represents a 24.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $35.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average is $37.63.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Juniper Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.