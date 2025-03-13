Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases 275 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management owned 0.34% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTC. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BTC opened at $36.75 on Thursday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $48.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

