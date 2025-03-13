Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Raised by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.1% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $53,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,026,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,413,570,000 after buying an additional 92,112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,684,957,000 after buying an additional 1,376,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,959,535,000 after buying an additional 547,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,763,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,527,867,000 after buying an additional 631,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,978,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $822,458,000 after buying an additional 265,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $206.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.75 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

