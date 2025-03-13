Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.26 and last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 2058781 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 606,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 113,761 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 123.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 65,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 36,278 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $540,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $4,775,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

