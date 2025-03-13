HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.72 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 19.81 ($0.26), with a volume of 149521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.90 ($0.27).
HydrogenOne Capital Growth Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.83. The firm has a market cap of £25.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of -0.08.
About HydrogenOne Capital Growth
HydrogenOne is the first London-listed hydrogen fund investing in clean hydrogen for a positive environmental impact. The Company was launched in 2021 with an investment objective to deliver an attractive level of capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of hydrogen and complementary hydrogen focussed assets.
