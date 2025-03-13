IAG Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

IVE opened at $187.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.41 and its 200-day moving average is $196.29. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $176.09 and a 52-week high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

