IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $72,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $94.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.63 and a 200-day moving average of $99.57. The company has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

