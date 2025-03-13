ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $197.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $205.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on ICU Medical from $198.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.67.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $141.59 on Wednesday. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $93.36 and a 52 week high of $196.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $213,474.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at $16,262,119.64. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 764.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1,510.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

