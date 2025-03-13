Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Receives “Buy” Rating from BWS Financial

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at BWS Financial in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.50 price target on the software maker’s stock. BWS Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 84.30% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Immersion from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Immersion Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 83,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,951. The firm has a market cap of $236.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Immersion has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $13.94.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. Immersion had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 28.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Immersion will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Immersion

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 29,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Immersion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Immersion by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

