Immunovant’s (IMVT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Immunovant from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Immunovant to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.55.

Immunovant Stock Performance

IMVT stock opened at $19.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.68. Immunovant has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $35.97.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.08). Research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $98,930.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,064 shares in the company, valued at $7,882,242.40. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 5,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $123,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 972,992 shares in the company, valued at $23,449,107.20. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,510 shares of company stock valued at $813,686. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,561,000 after buying an additional 22,990 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,750,000 after acquiring an additional 91,259 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 69.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 951,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,117,000 after buying an additional 391,436 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $734,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 11.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,167,000 after acquiring an additional 303,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

