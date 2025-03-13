Impact Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Accenture by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,551,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $901,967,000 after purchasing an additional 363,401 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $745,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,889,000 after acquiring an additional 30,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bancreek Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 20,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Angela Beatty sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.50, for a total transaction of $134,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,916.50. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.46, for a total transaction of $91,514.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,610.90. This trade represents a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,280 shares of company stock worth $8,316,190 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ACN opened at $324.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $364.36 and its 200-day moving average is $358.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $17.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Accenture from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.96.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

