Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.64 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 3013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

Indra Sistemas Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Indra Sistemas

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company for aerospace, defense, and mobility business worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Defence, Air Traffic, Mobility, and Minsait. It offers Mova Consulting for planing and designing transport infrastructures; Mova Collect for ticketing, tolling, and back office applications; Mova Traffic for building traffic management and control solutions; Mova Protect for protection of businesses and people; Mova Experience; Mova Comms for connecting the transportation ecosystem with personalized communication solutions; Mova Care that provides infrastructure operation and maintenance, technology operation and maintenance, and transportation services operation and maintenance; and In-Mova Space, a technological mobility and infrastructure management platform.

