Insider Buying: Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG) Insider Buys 9,139 Shares of Stock

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report) insider Edmund Williams purchased 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £27,417 ($35,555.70).

Baltic Classifieds Group Price Performance

Shares of BCG opened at GBX 302.50 ($3.92) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 333.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 320.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. Baltic Classifieds Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 211.71 ($2.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 403 ($5.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Baltic Classifieds Group Company Profile

Baltic Classifieds Group (BCG) is the leading online classifieds group in the Baltics, which owns and operates twelve leading vertical and generalist online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. BCG’s online classifieds portfolio comprises four business lines – automotive, real estate, jobs & services and generalist.

