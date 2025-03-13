Insider Buying: Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG) Director Purchases 49,000 Shares of Stock

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) Director Jimmy D. Staton purchased 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $496,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,370. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Venture Global stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.67. 7,865,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,306,262. Venture Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VG shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Venture Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Venture Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $20.00 target price on shares of Venture Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.55.

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

