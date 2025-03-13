Insider Buying: Zip Co Limited (ASX:ZIP) Insider Purchases 109,127 Shares of Stock

Zip Co Limited (ASX:ZIP – Get Free Report) insider Cynthia Scott purchased 109,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.98 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$215,525.83 ($136,408.75).

Cynthia Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Cynthia Scott bought 18,349 shares of ZIP stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.65 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,624.85 ($30,775.22).

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.29. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 225.83 and a beta of 3.34.

About ZIP

Zip Co Limited engages in the provision of digital retail finance and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company offers Buy Now Pay Later services, which offer line of credit and installment products to consumers through online and in-store.

