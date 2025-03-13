Insider Selling: Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) CEO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) CEO Jeff Benck sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $232,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,398,347.60. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeff Benck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Jeff Benck sold 6,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $271,860.00.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHE traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.19. 281,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,640. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.50. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.44 and a 1-year high of $52.57.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 2.38%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BHE shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 6,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

