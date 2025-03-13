Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells 22,639 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 22,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $455,496.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,955.80. The trade was a 21.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Castle Biosciences Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.78 million, a PE ratio of 98.15 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $35.84.

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 66,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 10,486 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 547,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after buying an additional 47,912 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSTL shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Featured Stories

