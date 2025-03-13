Insider Selling: Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Insider Sells 2,153 Shares of Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $24,501.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,659.20. This represents a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Oxana Beskrovnaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,598 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $36,242.10.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $11.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,326,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,789. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 776.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DYN. Scotiabank started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.85.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

