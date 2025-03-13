Insider Selling: Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) Senior Officer Sells 27,692 Shares of Stock

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Frazer William Bourchier sold 27,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$130,152.40.

Mandalay Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:MND traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.81. The stock had a trading volume of 212,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,836. Mandalay Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.43 and a 1 year high of C$5.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$318.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

