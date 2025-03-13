Insider Selling: Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) Senior Officer Sells 27,692 Shares of Stock

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Frazer William Bourchier sold 27,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$130,152.40.
Mandalay Resources Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:MND traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.81. The stock had a trading volume of 212,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,836. Mandalay Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.43 and a 1 year high of C$5.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$318.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.43.
Mandalay Resources Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mandalay Resources
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.