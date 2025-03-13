Inspire Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,637,000 after purchasing an additional 255,991 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,475,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,565 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,478,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,201,000 after purchasing an additional 148,960 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $456,880,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,817,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,595,000 after buying an additional 15,623 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $94.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $107.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.57.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

