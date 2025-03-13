Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,652 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $26,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 26.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $114,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,212.20. This trade represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 17,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total transaction of $2,849,868.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 155,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,855,091.88. This trade represents a 9.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,313 shares of company stock worth $11,113,733. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.4 %

ICE stock opened at $169.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $97.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.34 and a 12 month high of $175.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

