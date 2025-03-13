Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd cut its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 184,151 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 4.2% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned 0.08% of Linde worth $159,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Linde by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 115,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,307,000 after acquiring an additional 18,067 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Linde by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 29,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 1,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 63 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 6,782 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.62, for a total value of $3,117,142.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,786,289.30. This trade represents a 31.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.35, for a total transaction of $963,388.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at $11,260,958.10. This represents a 7.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,377 shares of company stock worth $6,567,231. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $451.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.13. The firm has a market cap of $213.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $410.69 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.04. Linde had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 18.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $480.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Linde from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.82.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

