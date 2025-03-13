Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEFGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 176,089 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 159,317 shares.The stock last traded at $18.88 and had previously closed at $18.93.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $805.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buska Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,081,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,877,000 after acquiring an additional 145,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

