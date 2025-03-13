Invesco Frontier Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Invesco Frontier Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.28 and traded as low as $14.17. Invesco Frontier Markets ETF shares last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 37,400 shares traded.
Invesco Frontier Markets ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28.
Invesco Frontier Markets ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim Frontier Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/BNY Mellon Frontier Markets ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called Bank of New York Mellon New Frontier DR Index (the Frontier Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in American depositary receipts (ADRs) and global depositary receipts (GDRs) that consists of the Index or in the stocks underlying such ADRs and GDRs.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Frontier Markets ETF
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Frontier Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Frontier Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.