Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IIM. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 642,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 104,296 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 351,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 77,513 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $899,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 43.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 21,271 shares in the last quarter. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IIM opened at $12.24 on Thursday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $13.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0771 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

