Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for March 13th (ADAP, AE, ALKS, APGE, ARCB, ATSG, AWRE, BLK, BNTX, CATX)

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2025

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, March 13th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS). Royal Bank of Canada issued a sector perform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE). They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB). Truist Financial Co. issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF). They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW). They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT). They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Jones Trading initiated coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA). They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Cybin (NYSE:CYBN). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI). Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS). They issued a sector perform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD). They issued a hold rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. started coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC). They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO). The firm issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT). Truist Financial Co. issued a hold rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. began coverage on shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR). The firm issued a hold rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW). Raymond James issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR). They issued a sell rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL). Truist Financial Co. issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA). They issued a neutral rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT). They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. started coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS). Truist Financial Co. issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO). They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.