Investors Buy Large Volume of Hayward Call Options (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,000 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 703% compared to the average daily volume of 498 call options.

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,591,041.48. The trade was a 8.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. MSD Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the third quarter valued at approximately $418,901,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hayward by 385.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,433,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696,170 shares in the last quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation grew its position in Hayward by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 8,984,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400,000 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,399,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in Hayward in the fourth quarter worth about $62,949,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HAYW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of HAYW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.98. 149,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,374. Hayward has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Hayward had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $327.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hayward will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

