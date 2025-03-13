iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Holdings Decreased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,636,000 after acquiring an additional 219,971 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 407,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,488,000 after buying an additional 119,598 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 314,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,527,000 after buying an additional 197,012 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 276,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,898,000 after buying an additional 44,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 221,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USIG opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.20. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.08 and a 12 month high of $52.94.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

