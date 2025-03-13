iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Down 60.6% in February

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the February 13th total of 149,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 544,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,426. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $109.63 and a 52-week high of $146.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.77 and its 200 day moving average is $136.86. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.