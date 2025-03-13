iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA) Shares Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.48 and last traded at $21.78. Approximately 17,987 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 30,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.06.

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.59. The stock has a market cap of $112.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF Company Profile

The iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (IDNA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of global stocks involved in genomics, immunology, and bioengineering. IDNA was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

