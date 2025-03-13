iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGA) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 207.4% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,850 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned 23.58% of iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF worth $11,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBGA traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.14. 813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,057. iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $27.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.38.

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.0794 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (IBGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2044 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2044. The fund will terminate in December 2044. IBGA was launched on Jun 11, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

