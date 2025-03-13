iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,737,052 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 317% from the previous session’s volume of 416,680 shares.The stock last traded at $213.87 and had previously closed at $212.54.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3,600.0% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 282.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

