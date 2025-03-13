iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Short Interest Update

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 119,100 shares, a growth of 302.4% from the February 13th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 890,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 14.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

iSpecimen Price Performance

NASDAQ ISPC opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.65. iSpecimen has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $11.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iSpecimen stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.27% of iSpecimen as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, clinics, private practice groups, laboratories, blood centers, biobanks, clinical research sites, and cadaveric donation centers.

