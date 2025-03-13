Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in February

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Jet2 Stock Performance
DRTGF stock remained flat at $17.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.02. Jet2 has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $20.52.
About Jet2
