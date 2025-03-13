Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in February

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Jet2 Stock Performance

DRTGF stock remained flat at $17.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.02. Jet2 has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $20.52.

About Jet2

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

