John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and traded as low as $0.46. John Wood Group shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 2,972 shares traded.
John Wood Group Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09.
About John Wood Group
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.
