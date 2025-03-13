Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 92,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,691,000 after buying an additional 13,353 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 251,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,262,000 after buying an additional 25,534 shares in the last quarter. Taika Capital LP purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $114.23 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.92 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $101.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on KKR

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.