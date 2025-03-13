Jonathan Price Sells 42,652 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CFO Jonathan Price sold 42,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $3,172,029.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,571,441.86. This represents a 16.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Q2 Trading Down 3.2 %

Q2 stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,668. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.15. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $112.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.12 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Q2 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Q2

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 179,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 71,440 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth $530,000.

About Q2

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.