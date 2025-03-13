JPL Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $110.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.62 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.28.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

