JPL Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after buying an additional 426,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,148,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,464,736,000 after acquiring an additional 123,029 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 4.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,958,417,000 after acquiring an additional 316,594 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,897,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,473,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,527,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,035,404,000 after acquiring an additional 45,507 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total value of $31,853,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,241.12. This represents a 99.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total value of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,700,583. The trade was a 88.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,014.26.

Netflix Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $919.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $950.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $845.78. The company has a market capitalization of $393.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $1,064.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

