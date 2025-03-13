JPL Wealth Management LLC Invests $629,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,118,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares during the period.

BSCS opened at $20.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average of $20.31. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $20.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

